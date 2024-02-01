ADVERTISEMENT
Lil Frosh pleads with Davido to accept him back to DMW, reaffirms innocence

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

"What I'm seeking for from everybody is 'If you all can help me beg Davido, please help me,'" he said.

Lil Frosh pleads with Davido to accept him back to DMW, reaffirms innocence
Lil Frosh pleads with Davido to accept him back to DMW, reaffirms innocence

In a new interview with Cool FM's OAP, Dot2un, he now says that he wants to be allowed back to DMW.

"I don't want to involve myself in any scandal, or any relationship with any girl, or fight, or start calling anybody out on Instagram," he said. "What I'm seeking for from everybody is 'If you all can help me beg Davido, please help me,'" he added.

Lil Frosh faced heavy criticism after his ex girlfriend, Okeoghene "ThaCuteGeminme" Iyomaterie accused him of physically assaulting her in 2020. At the time, images of her with a bruised face had been leaked online, leading Davido to terminate his contract with the singer.

"Upon internal investigations carried out by the label, we are left with no option than to terminate the recording contract that exists between the label and Lil Frosh, effective immediately. We hereby severe all affiliations with Mr Sanni Gorilla Wasiu aka Lil Frosh," David had said in a statement when Lil Frosh's contract was terminated.

In 2021, after the photos of ThaCuteGeminme was first released online, the police arrested Lil Frosh. All through the years, he has denied all the allegations.

"I'm repeating myself again that I know nothing about what happened to the girl. Ever since that 2020, my life has never been the same. I'm not happy. I'm depressed. And everything I'm suffering from I know nothing about it. It's affecting my career. It's affecting me mentally. Even brands are not ready to work with me," he said in this new Cool FM interview.

Watch the full interview below:

