Leaving my marriage was the best decision I ever made - Tonto Dikeh

On September 15, 2024, the actress opened up about her decision to leave her ex-husband, while responding to a fan who came to her for advice on Instagram.

The fan asked, "Good morning, ma please, ma. I have a question, how were u able to cope when u and ur ex-husband left u with your child .... If there is any advice am really ready to learn... I am a (nobody) aiming to be somebody soon."

The actress responded, saying, "Good morning, First and foremost, I was the one who chose to walk away from my marriage, not the other way around. I needed to escape a difficult situation, not just for my own sake, but for my child as well. Best decision I ever made."

She continued, "Remember, you have the power to become the person you aspire to be, as long as you commit to your growth and invest in yourself. Prioritize the well-being of your children while seeking guidance and strength from God! Sometimes the end of the road is the beginning of your blessings but please, if your marriage is worth it fight for your home. Take care."

Dikeh then offered encouraging words to fellow single mothers who may be struggling as she once had.

"Dear single mothers, I don’t have a manual to these things. I am neither a pro in this movement.My biggest teacher has been LOVE..I just let God do his thing and his thing is enough for me.. Draw strength from God, most especially keep your family matters private," she added in her post caption.