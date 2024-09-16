ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Leaving my marriage was the best decision I ever made - Tonto Dikeh

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also debunks the notion that her ex-husband left her.

Tonto Dikeh and and ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle
Tonto Dikeh and and ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle

Recommended articles

On September 15, 2024, the actress opened up about her decision to leave her ex-husband, while responding to a fan who came to her for advice on Instagram.

The fan asked, "Good morning, ma please, ma. I have a question, how were u able to cope when u and ur ex-husband left u with your child .... If there is any advice am really ready to learn... I am a (nobody) aiming to be somebody soon."

The actress responded, saying, "Good morning, First and foremost, I was the one who chose to walk away from my marriage, not the other way around. I needed to escape a difficult situation, not just for my own sake, but for my child as well. Best decision I ever made."

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, "Remember, you have the power to become the person you aspire to be, as long as you commit to your growth and invest in yourself. Prioritize the well-being of your children while seeking guidance and strength from God! Sometimes the end of the road is the beginning of your blessings but please, if your marriage is worth it fight for your home. Take care."

Dikeh then offered encouraging words to fellow single mothers who may be struggling as she once had.

"Dear single mothers, I don’t have a manual to these things. I am neither a pro in this movement.My biggest teacher has been LOVE..I just let God do his thing and his thing is enough for me.. Draw strength from God, most especially keep your family matters private," she added in her post caption.

Recall that the actress went through a public and rather messy divorce with her ex-husband Churchill Olakunle in 2017, and three years later she confessed that she had forgiven him.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October

'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October

Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas

Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas

Leaving my marriage was the best decision I ever made - Tonto Dikeh

Leaving my marriage was the best decision I ever made - Tonto Dikeh

﻿M.I.A.: A versatile force in Nigerian entertainment

﻿M.I.A.: A versatile force in Nigerian entertainment

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Singer Portable opens up on slapping preacher

Singer Portable opens up on slapping preacher

Seyi Vibez part ways with Dapper Music, becomes independent

Seyi Vibez part ways with Dapper Music, becomes independent

‘I used to trade my scripts for film roles’- Omoni Oboli

‘I used to trade my scripts for film roles’- Omoni Oboli

Some people wish my success didn't come too quickly - Rema says on 'Afrobeats Big 4'

Some people wish my success didn't come too quickly - Rema says on 'Afrobeats Big 4'

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw stresses that Nigerian pedestrians have no rights [instagram/Katehenshaw]

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Seun Kuti urges Nigerians to mobilise and organise [Areweonair.com]

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti

Do2dtun says Tyla should not have accepted the award if she was not put in the right category

You took an award that didn’t represent you - Do2dtun slams Tyla over VMA acceptance speech

Selena Gomez has come to terms with the dangers involved in carrying her own child [MSN]

Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry her own children due to health issues