Larry King has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, and mother to two of his sons, Shawn King.

PageSix reports that the documents obtained from the divorce files say the reason behind the separation is due to 'Irreconcilable differences.' The list of separation date stated on the divorce document says June 2019.

This is the second time Larry King and Shawn King will be separating from each other as they had called it quits back in 2010 but got back together later. They have two sons, Chance, and Cannon together.

Back in 2016, there were reports of a rumoured affair between Shawn King and public-speaking guru Richard Greene. A situation Larry King described as just been mere rumours.

"I’ve been in the business now maybe 60 years and I’ve dealt with rumors long time. [I’ve] interviewed people involved with rumors, and rumors are what they are — rumors, and to tell you the truth, I don’t pay any attention to them," he said.

This is Larry King's eighth marriage even though he has married one of his former wives twice. Obviously, the divorce and separation breeze is blowing around Hollywood and it is taken no prisoners.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split after 6 years together

Break up season in Hollywood as Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have split after dating for six years. PageSix reports that after pictures emerged showing the Oscar winner partying in Los Angeles on Friday night with much-younger singer Sela Vave, news outlets speculated that Foxx, 51, was cheating on Holmes, 40.

Reports also say that while hanging out with her friends, Kattie Holmes revealed to them that she doesn't really care about what Jamie does with his life as they haven't been together for months now.

PageSix also reports that the couple actually broke up in May 2019. Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes started dating back in 2013 a year after she ended her marriage to Tom Cruise. The two kept their relationship away from the prying eyes of the public.