Nigerian rapper Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe has welcomed a baby with his partner.
Ladipoe welcomes baby with partner
The music star announced the big news via his Instagram page.
Recommended articles
The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, where he shared a photo and video of himself and his baby.
"My second NO. 1 this year 🤲🏾🙏🏾," he captioned the video and photo.
Congratulations to the music star from all of us at Pulse.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng