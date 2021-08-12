RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ladipoe welcomes baby with partner

The music star announced the big news via his Instagram page.

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe [Instagram/Ladipoe]

Nigerian rapper Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe has welcomed a baby with his partner.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, where he shared a photo and video of himself and his baby.

"My second NO. 1 this year 🤲🏾🙏🏾," he captioned the video and photo.

Congratulations to the music star from all of us at Pulse.

