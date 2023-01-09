Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott allegedly split...again

Fox News reports the couple spent Christmas apart, with Kylie spending it in Aspen with their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and their son, who is almost one.

"Kylie and Travis are off again; they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source told the news outlet US Weekly.

The source maintained, "This has happened so many times before; they’re known to be on again, off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

The duo first got together in 2017, shortly after Jenner's split from Tyga. They welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018, before later breaking up in 2019.

During the COVID pandemic year, they revealed they were back together during a red carpet appearance, while they welcomed their first son in February last year.