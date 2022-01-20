RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kolawole Ajeyemi reacts to those saying his wife Toyin Abraham funds his lifestyle

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ajeyemi sends a scary message to all his nosy followers on social media.

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/KolawoleAjeyemi]
Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/KolawoleAjeyemi]

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has finally reacted to those who believe that his wife Toyin Abraham is behind his flamboyant lifestyle.

Recommended articles

There have been side talks on social media that the actor's wife was behind his recently acquired Lexus SUV.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, January 20, 2022, the actor said all the fake people who can't stay away from his private life will die in the process.

www.instagram.com

"This year bad and fake people will die on top my matter because una never see anything yet, 🐅 My God is at work 💯," he wrote.

Ajeyemi's post is coming hours after his wife had taken to social media to defend him.

In a post shared via her Instagram page, Abraham said she won't allow anyone talk down on her actor husband as he is a hardworking man who has been doing a lot for her and their kids.

"Do not ridicule his hard work and what he stands for. Everything he has, he’s worked for with his own sweat and he deserves it. I am the last born of my family and you’d think I’m the richest just because I’m famous which is far from the truth," part of the post read.

Ajeremi recently took delivery of a Lexus SUV as part of the activities to mark his birthday.

While the actor celebrated his new gift, some people believed that his rich wife was the brain behind the gift.

Abraham and Ajeyemi got married in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together that same year.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kolawole Ajeyemi reacts to those saying his wife Toyin Abraham funds his lifestyle

Kolawole Ajeyemi reacts to those saying his wife Toyin Abraham funds his lifestyle

Fave continues her Caribbean exploration on 'Riddim 5' [Pulse EP Review]

Fave continues her Caribbean exploration on 'Riddim 5' [Pulse EP Review]

Meet Judah, the Nigerian artist pushing the culture beyond

Meet Judah, the Nigerian artist pushing the culture beyond

Busayo Dakolo celebrates hubby Timi Dakolo on his birthday

Busayo Dakolo celebrates hubby Timi Dakolo on his birthday

'Sad Girlz Luv Money' hitmaker Amaarae joins Spotify EQUAL music programme

'Sad Girlz Luv Money' hitmaker Amaarae joins Spotify EQUAL music programme

Sydney Talker launches Neville Records, announces first act, Khaid

Sydney Talker launches Neville Records, announces first act, Khaid

Wizkid settles beef with Northboi, confirms 'More Love, Less Ego' is an album

Wizkid settles beef with Northboi, confirms 'More Love, Less Ego' is an album

BBNaija's Omashola and fiancee are expecting a baby

BBNaija's Omashola and fiancee are expecting a baby

Toyin Abraham addresses those saying she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

Toyin Abraham addresses those saying she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

Trending

'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent

Nigerian music stars Eedris Abdulkareem and Charly Boy [Instagram/AbdulkareemEedris] [Instagram/CharlyBoy]

'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy

American rapper Kanye West, DJ Cuppy and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote [Instagram/KanyeGoatWest] [Instagram/CuppyMusic] [Instagram/DangoteFanpage]

Comedian AY Makun and wife welcome 2nd child after 13 years

AY Makun and wife, Mabel Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]

NDLEA questions Obi Cubana over alleged link to drug dealers

Obi Cubana turns funeral into carnival in Oba, Anambra State