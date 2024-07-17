RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, neither Kizz Daniel nor his wife has confirmed having challenges in their marriage.

Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours
Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the post, which has since been deleted, has left many of his fans and followers speculating about the status of his marriage.

In the post, Kizz Daniel stated: “If you won breakup with me, no problem 😉 just pay me my PENSION💰For all the things I don do 🙄 My airtime, My Gifts, The F**k etc then you can leave 💀- BALACLAVA 🥷.”

While Kizz Daniel did not explicitly mention his wife, Mjay Anidugbe, or the status of their relationship, the timing and tone of the post suggest that all may not be well in his personal life. Many fans and followers have interpreted the statement as a hint that his marriage has crashed.

According to trending social media reports, the two lovebirds are having difficult times, as the ‘Buga’ crooner has allegedly been unrepentant and unfaithful to his marital vows, and this time his wife has refused to forgive him.

The post has sparked debate and raised eyebrows, with many taking to social media to share their opinions and reactions.

@evanschinyere said on X, “I have said it that anyone displaying their marriage online don’t have a happy home.

“Men should also stop exposing their women to social media especially if you’re famous.

“We women sometimes are overwhelmed with success and fame, I knew it will happen the moment he wanted to make the wife famous by exposing her to media

“Now, he is learning the hard way.”

@lifeofhero said, “Brother collect everything that belongs to you, those girls always run after fame without looking at the aftermath of marriage.

“You can’t marry an entertainer and you expect him to always be at home

“I knew this guy was forcing all that social media PDA, when Gistlover said it here, Shebi una talk say na lie,

“Just 3 months after that Gistlover post, e don Dey happen.”

@felixoflagos said, “Kizz Daniel, I love your music, but this post though, It’s a bit ridiculous, don’t you think?

“Relationships aren’t business investments, and love isn’t something you can put a price on.

“I mean, I get it, you’re hurt, but this isn’t the way to go about it. You’re coming across as entitled and materialistic.

“Just take a step back, reflect on your actions, and maybe try to be a better partner next time around.”

@folaketecnko wrote, “Yessss, Kizz Daniel, speak your truth! You’re a king, and you deserve to be treated as such.

“If someone wants to benefit from your greatness, they should be willing to compensate you for it.

“I mean, think about it, relationships are a two-way street, and if someone’s not holding up their end of the bargain, then they shouldn’t expect you to keep giving without getting anything in return. You go, Kizz!.”

@brodasteve wrote, “Ummm, Kizz Daniel, I’m not sure what’s going on in your personal life, but this post is a bit concerning. Are you okay?

“Do you need some help or assistance? Because this doesn’t sound like the Kizz Daniel we all know and love.

“You’re starting to sound like one of those entitled celebrities who think they can buy their way out of any situation. Just take a deep breath, and let’s get back to making good music, okay?”

As the debate continues, fans and followers eagerly await Kizz Daniel to clarify the status of his relationship and explain the meaning behind his cryptic post.

NAN reports that neither Kizz Daniel nor his wife have confirmed having challenges in their marriage.

The couple who quietly exchanged vows in 2020, kept their marriage away from the public eye and the usual social media showcase, characteristic of celebrity marriage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayoola Ayolola, O-T Fagbenle join Haitian political thriller 'Killing of a Nation'

Ayoola Ayolola, O-T Fagbenle join Haitian political thriller 'Killing of a Nation'

Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours

Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

I pray a lot - Rema opens up about how he handles pressure and critics

I pray a lot - Rema opens up about how he handles pressure and critics

MultiChoice CEO John Ugbe says BBNaija housemates can't all get equal screen time

MultiChoice CEO John Ugbe says BBNaija housemates can't all get equal screen time

BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m

BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid top nomination for Africa Arts Entertainments Awards

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid top nomination for Africa Arts Entertainments Awards

'Loseyi Professor' signals Seyi Vibez's need for a breather [Review]

'Loseyi Professor' signals Seyi Vibez's need for a breather [Review]

Nigerian actor Rotimi joins Showtime's 'The Chi' as a recurring cast member

Nigerian actor Rotimi joins Showtime's 'The Chi' as a recurring cast member

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Seun Kuti and his wife Yetunde aka Yeide [Instagram/Chefyeidekuti]

My wife's allowance is very high - Seun Kuti on marriage challenges

Phyna [Instagram/Unusualphyna]

BBNaija's Phyna fumes after her car gets vandalised while parked at the airport

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva

Actress Joke Silva celebrates husband Olu Jacobs' 82nd birthday

Shatta Wale accuses him of neglecting her

Shatta Wale's mum contemplates suicide amid financial crisis and son's neglect