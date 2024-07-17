Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the post, which has since been deleted, has left many of his fans and followers speculating about the status of his marriage.

In the post, Kizz Daniel stated: “If you won breakup with me, no problem 😉 just pay me my PENSION💰For all the things I don do 🙄 My airtime, My Gifts, The F**k etc then you can leave 💀- BALACLAVA 🥷.”

While Kizz Daniel did not explicitly mention his wife, Mjay Anidugbe, or the status of their relationship, the timing and tone of the post suggest that all may not be well in his personal life. Many fans and followers have interpreted the statement as a hint that his marriage has crashed.

According to trending social media reports, the two lovebirds are having difficult times, as the ‘Buga’ crooner has allegedly been unrepentant and unfaithful to his marital vows, and this time his wife has refused to forgive him.

The post has sparked debate and raised eyebrows, with many taking to social media to share their opinions and reactions.

@evanschinyere said on X, “I have said it that anyone displaying their marriage online don’t have a happy home.

“Men should also stop exposing their women to social media especially if you’re famous.

“We women sometimes are overwhelmed with success and fame, I knew it will happen the moment he wanted to make the wife famous by exposing her to media

“Now, he is learning the hard way.”

@lifeofhero said, “Brother collect everything that belongs to you, those girls always run after fame without looking at the aftermath of marriage.

“You can’t marry an entertainer and you expect him to always be at home

“I knew this guy was forcing all that social media PDA, when Gistlover said it here, Shebi una talk say na lie,

“Just 3 months after that Gistlover post, e don Dey happen.”

@felixoflagos said, “Kizz Daniel, I love your music, but this post though, It’s a bit ridiculous, don’t you think?

“Relationships aren’t business investments, and love isn’t something you can put a price on.

“I mean, I get it, you’re hurt, but this isn’t the way to go about it. You’re coming across as entitled and materialistic.

“Just take a step back, reflect on your actions, and maybe try to be a better partner next time around.”

@folaketecnko wrote, “Yessss, Kizz Daniel, speak your truth! You’re a king, and you deserve to be treated as such.

“If someone wants to benefit from your greatness, they should be willing to compensate you for it.

“I mean, think about it, relationships are a two-way street, and if someone’s not holding up their end of the bargain, then they shouldn’t expect you to keep giving without getting anything in return. You go, Kizz!.”

@brodasteve wrote, “Ummm, Kizz Daniel, I’m not sure what’s going on in your personal life, but this post is a bit concerning. Are you okay?

“Do you need some help or assistance? Because this doesn’t sound like the Kizz Daniel we all know and love.

“You’re starting to sound like one of those entitled celebrities who think they can buy their way out of any situation. Just take a deep breath, and let’s get back to making good music, okay?”

As the debate continues, fans and followers eagerly await Kizz Daniel to clarify the status of his relationship and explain the meaning behind his cryptic post.

NAN reports that neither Kizz Daniel nor his wife have confirmed having challenges in their marriage.