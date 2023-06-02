The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Anna Ajayi

The singer’s engagement with his mystery lover has ended.

Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]
Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]

Recommended articles

During a recent interview with media personality Angela Yee, The ‘Buga’ crooner gave cryptic responses when questioned about his relationship status, leaving fans speculating about the state of his engagement.

When asked directly about his engagement, the singer responded with a cryptic statement, saying, "What? Jesus is Lord, and God will always remain on the throne."

Although vague, this remark suggests a potential separation between Kizz Daniel and his fiancée.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further probing led to Kizz Daniel's admission that "nothing happened" but emphasised that "life happens."

He reassured the public that his children are content and in good health, mentioning that he now has three sons.

This caught many off guard, especially considering that the public was previously only aware of his sons, Jalil and Jelani, who were born in 2021 to his undisclosed girlfriend.

Tragically, Kizz Daniel had previously shared the heartbreaking news of Jamal, one of the triplets, passing away just four days after their birth.

However, during the interview with Angela Yee, the artist disclosed that he is now a father of three sons, leaving the public astonished by the revelation of his secret child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer had managed to keep the birth of his third son under wraps until recently when he decided to share the joyous news during the conversation.

As fans and followers of Kizz Daniel eagerly await further updates, speculation continues to swirl around the reasons behind his hinted separation from his fiancée and the circumstances surrounding the birth of his third child.

Watch full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence in the music industry in 2014 with his debut single titled "Woju."

The singer’s talent was duly recognised when he won the coveted Song of the Year award at the prestigious Soundcity MVP Awards in 2023.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Guchi releases exciting new two single-pack 'All Over You & Mon Bébé'

Guchi releases exciting new two single-pack 'All Over You & Mon Bébé'

CKay drops new single 'Nwayi'

CKay drops new single 'Nwayi'

Breakout sensation Basil drops debut single 'Vibration'

Breakout sensation Basil drops debut single 'Vibration'

Burna Boy releases first single of 2023 'Sittin' On Top Of The World'

Burna Boy releases first single of 2023 'Sittin' On Top Of The World'

Inside the making of Xavier Ighorodje's new series 'Anatomy of a Predator' [Exclusive]

Inside the making of Xavier Ighorodje's new series 'Anatomy of a Predator' [Exclusive]

'The Little Mermaid' swims to the top with ₦31 million

'The Little Mermaid' swims to the top with ₦31 million

Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake, announces date for new album

Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake, announces date for new album

Dakore Akande recounts struggles with postpartum depression

Dakore Akande recounts struggles with postpartum depression

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Ebuka mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives