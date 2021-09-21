Nigerian music veteran King Sunny Ade has lost his wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.
King Sunny Ade loses wife a day to his 74th birthday
She was survived by her hubby and six children.
Adegeye reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
The cause of her death is yet unknown. She is survived by her husband and six children.
Until her death, she was a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
She was also a former Chairmanship Aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.
King Sunny Ade will be turning 74 tomorrow September 22.
May her soul rest in peace, Amen.
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng