King Sunny Ade loses wife a day to his 74th birthday

Odion Okonofua

She was survived by her hubby and six children.

King Sunny Ade and his late wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.

Nigerian music veteran King Sunny Ade has lost his wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.

Adegeye reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The cause of her death is yet unknown. She is survived by her husband and six children.

King Sunny Ade and his late wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.

Until her death, she was a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

She was also a former Chairmanship Aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

King Sunny Ade will be turning 74 tomorrow September 22.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

