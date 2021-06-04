Kim Kardashian says she feels like a failure and loser after 3rd failed marriage

The mother of four made this known during a chat with her sisters in a new episode of their reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She broke down in tears as she called herself a 'loser' and 'failure' for not being able to keep her marriage.

"He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

In tears, Kim continued to say Kanye should "have a wife that supports his every move."

"I feel like a f**king failure, that it's like a third f**king marriage," Kim said. "Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser."

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Kim later took to her Instagram page where she revealed that her husband was bipolar.

She appealed to everyone to support her family as they struggle with the music star's illness.