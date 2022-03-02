RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian declared legally single

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb 2021.

Kanye West and his former wife, Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kanye West and his former wife, Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been declared officially single from her former husband Kanye West.

Recommended articles

The mother of four was declared single by Los Angeles' Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Kim appeared in the court ruling via a video conference call, PageSix reported.

Kim Kardashian and her former hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kim Kardashian and her former hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian] Pulse Nigeria

She was asked by the judge several questions under oath including if she wanted to change her name back.

She responded by saying 'Yes.'

Kardashian also responded “Yes” when the judge asked if there was a breakdown in the marriage.

“After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled,” PageSix also reported.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror] Pulse Nigeria

Kanye's lawyer said his client had no objections to the name change but was more interested in the assets and interest.

While Kim's lawyer objected to her client’s trust being frozen, arguing that the reality TV mogul uses the trust for her business. The judge sided with Kardashian’s team on this issue.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

Kim and Kanye have four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian declared legally single

Kim Kardashian declared legally single

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by real Leviev family

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by real Leviev family

'I considered dropping out' - DJ Cuppy opens up about struggles at Oxford University

'I considered dropping out' - DJ Cuppy opens up about struggles at Oxford University

'Euphoria' fans react as HBO Max crashes due to season finale

'Euphoria' fans react as HBO Max crashes due to season finale

Watch Femi Adebayo Salami, Toyin Abraham in the official trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Watch Femi Adebayo Salami, Toyin Abraham in the official trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Timaya accused of hit and run, victim seriously injured

Timaya accused of hit and run, victim seriously injured

Tonto Dikeh advises parents to normalise washing their kids’ private parts every time they return from school

Tonto Dikeh advises parents to normalise washing their kids’ private parts every time they return from school

Michael Obiazi's 'Flaky' set for North American release

Michael Obiazi's 'Flaky' set for North American release

Rosy Meurer and Churchill Olakunle celebrate their son as he turns 1

Rosy Meurer and Churchill Olakunle celebrate their son as he turns 1

Trending

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Rapper Mohbad alleges Naira Marley is after his life

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

Juliet Ibrahim

Shatta Wale's mother allegedly evicted from her house; begs Ghanaians for help

Shatta Wale and his mum