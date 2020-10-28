Khloe Kardashian had coronavirus earlier this year.

According to EOnline, the reality TV star tested positive for the virus earlier in the year and it will be shown in an exclusive clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians billed to air on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The new footage starts off with her sister Kim Kardashian and mum, Kris Jenner expressing concern for the Good American mogul.

In self-recorded footage, Khloe confirms that she has tested positive for COVID-19. [EOnline]

"We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not. I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it," Kim says in the yet to be released episode.

"Just found out that I do have corona," True Thompson's mom says. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Detailing her symptoms, Khloe reveals she suffered from vomiting, shaking, and hot and cold flashes. To make matters worse, coronavirus also brought on terrible headaches.

Khloe joins the list of celebrities globally who have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the year.

Back home in Nigeria, some celebrities have tested positive for the virus.

Music stars, Peter Okoye and Azadus have both recovered from the disease