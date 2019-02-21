Khloe Kardashian has for the first time been spotted in public since the news of her relationship break-up with Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star and mother of one was at the opening of Pretty Little Thing on Melrose in West Hollywood Wednesday, February 20, 2019. According to TMZ, Khloe wanted to cancel her appearance at the event but had to keep her professional commitments.

TMZ also reports that Khloe has been devasted since the incident but is trying her best to keep a brave face for her daughter, family, and friends.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, the news broke of Khloe Kardashian's separation from basketballer boyfriend, Tristan Thompson after he was spotted cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian splits with Tristan Thompson after allegedly cheating with her sister's best friend

The latest gist from the Kardashian clan is that Khloe has ended her relationship with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend. According to TMZ, Tristan had flown into Los Angeles to spend valentine's day with Khloe and their daughter, True. A few days later he attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources say the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party. Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

There are indications, however, that Khloe is pulling the plug finally in their relationship and might not be getting back with Tristan. This is coming on the hills of the rough and tough times these guys when through on the heels of their daughter's arrival in 2018.