RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian allegedly sent a message to Tristan Thompson's fling

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Khloe Kardashian tries to reach out to the Instagram model who alleged that she slept with Tristan Thompson.

Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian [Instagram/SydneyChaseXO] [Instagram/TristanThompson] [Instagram/KhloeKardashian]

There are reports that reality TV star Khloe Kardashian sent a message to her baby daddy Tristan Thompson's fling, Sydney Chase.

Recommended articles

According to PageSix, the reality TV star wanted to have a conversation with the lady who alleged that she slept with Thompson.

Chase had earlier shared screenshots of the conversation with Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian [Instagram/KhloeKardashian]
Khloe Kardashian [Instagram/KhloeKardashian] Pulse Nigeria

"Hey Sydney, this is Khloé…” part of the message read. "I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential [prayer hands emoji].”

It would be recalled that in April Chase said during the “No Jumper” podcast that she hooked up with Thompson.

“It was a peek-a-boo d–k, but, baby, it was good,” Chase said when asked about Thompson’s “uncut” penis.

“He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything," she added.

She said she cut him off when she realised he was in a relationship.

The won't be the first time Thompson will be cheating on his baby mama.

Recall in 2018 Thompson was caught on camera cheating on his then expectant girlfriend.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

A video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian went viral in 2018.

It showed the basketball star making out with two women in a lounge in New York in October, while Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

In 2019, Thompson attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources said the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party.

Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 common reasons why men lose interest in relationships