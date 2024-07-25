ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Musician Khaid returns to social media after illness, unfollows all but Olamide

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Khaid had been battling a serious health condition that led to a month-long hospital stay.

Khaid returns to social media [Instagram/khaidxr]
Khaid returns to social media [Instagram/khaidxr]

Recommended articles

The young artist, who had been away from the public eye for months, has resurfaced with dramatic changes to his social media presence, sparking buzz and speculation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Khaid, born Sulaimon Shekoni Abiola, had been battling a serious health condition that led to a month-long hospital stay. His condition, which was initially disclosed by his manager and record label boss Sydney Talker, caused widespread concern after videos of Khaid in distress surfaced online. The singer's road to recovery was closely followed by fans and fellow artists, with many expressing their support and sending prayers.

In his return, Khaid has taken a bold step by unfollowing everyone on his Instagram account except for the renowned musician Olamide. This unexpected move has left fans and followers curious about the underlying reasons and potential shifts in Khaid's professional alliances.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Rapper Khaid has been hospitalised for internal bleeding, see Nigerians reactions

The only clue to his current mindset is a series of cryptic posts addressing his critics and hinting at personal and professional conflicts.

Y’all set me up but can never shut me up. FYI, I’m Young Trump, I wish y’all long life so y’all can reap what you’ve sown accordingly,” Khaid wrote in one of his posts. “Thank God for helping me overcome what many would face and die. They can’t hold the boy down, we rise again!

Khaid’s decision to unfollow Sydney Talker, who played a pivotal role in his rise to fame by signing him to Neville Records, has particularly raised eyebrows. While the exact reasons for this drastic action remain unclear, it suggests potential rifts or a desire for a fresh start in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with reactions ranging from support to skepticism. Some speculate that this could be a public relations move, while others believe it signifies deeper, unresolved issues within his professional circle.

Despite the controversies, Khaid’s return is marked by an outpouring of support from his loyal fan base, eager to see what he has in store next. His recovery and return to social media symbolise not just a personal triumph over health challenges but also a renewed chapter in his musical journey.

Sydney Talker and Khaid. (Instagram/SydneyTalker)
Sydney Talker and Khaid. (Instagram/SydneyTalker) Pulse Nigeria

Khaid’s story continues to unfold, and as he navigates the complexities of the music industry, one thing remains clear: his determination and resilience are unwavering. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely as he charts his path forward.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a role he assumed in December 2023. You can contact him at dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Son of Chike' strikes a fine balance of RnB & Pop [Review]

'Son of Chike' strikes a fine balance of RnB & Pop [Review]

Musician Khaid returns to social media after illness, unfollows all but Olamide

Musician Khaid returns to social media after illness, unfollows all but Olamide

'Bashorun Gaa' highlights one key timeless lesson about power

'Bashorun Gaa' highlights one key timeless lesson about power

'Learn to cover yourself'- caller criticises TV presenter’s outfit on live show

'Learn to cover yourself'- caller criticises TV presenter’s outfit on live show

Babatunde Apalowo's 'Londoner' wins Best Fiction Feature prize at Durban FilmMart

Babatunde Apalowo's 'Londoner' wins Best Fiction Feature prize at Durban FilmMart

Burna Boy will mark the 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube special

Burna Boy will mark the 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube special

Afolabi Olalekan's 'Freedom Way' to screen at 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

Afolabi Olalekan's 'Freedom Way' to screen at 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

You must know these 4 things before new season of BBNaija starts on Sunday

You must know these 4 things before new season of BBNaija starts on Sunday

'Not having Instagram followers hindered me' – Deyemi Okanlawon on early acting days

'Not having Instagram followers hindered me' – Deyemi Okanlawon on early acting days

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini Dima-Okojie first found out about her fibroids in 2017.

Ini Dima-Okojie reveals that her fibroids have returned 3 years after surgery

Victony [gunzoeg]

My success in the music industry is organic and nothing is forced - Victony

Yul Edochie stands by his political support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Yul Edochie faces backlash for telling Nigerians not to protest

Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi