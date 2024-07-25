Musician Khaid returns to social media after illness, unfollows all but Olamide

The young artist, who had been away from the public eye for months, has resurfaced with dramatic changes to his social media presence, sparking buzz and speculation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Khaid, born Sulaimon Shekoni Abiola, had been battling a serious health condition that led to a month-long hospital stay. His condition, which was initially disclosed by his manager and record label boss Sydney Talker, caused widespread concern after videos of Khaid in distress surfaced online. The singer's road to recovery was closely followed by fans and fellow artists, with many expressing their support and sending prayers.

In his return, Khaid has taken a bold step by unfollowing everyone on his Instagram account except for the renowned musician Olamide. This unexpected move has left fans and followers curious about the underlying reasons and potential shifts in Khaid's professional alliances.

The only clue to his current mindset is a series of cryptic posts addressing his critics and hinting at personal and professional conflicts.

“Y’all set me up but can never shut me up. FYI, I’m Young Trump, I wish y’all long life so y’all can reap what you’ve sown accordingly,” Khaid wrote in one of his posts. “Thank God for helping me overcome what many would face and die. They can’t hold the boy down, we rise again!”

Khaid’s decision to unfollow Sydney Talker, who played a pivotal role in his rise to fame by signing him to Neville Records, has particularly raised eyebrows. While the exact reasons for this drastic action remain unclear, it suggests potential rifts or a desire for a fresh start in his career.

Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with reactions ranging from support to skepticism. Some speculate that this could be a public relations move, while others believe it signifies deeper, unresolved issues within his professional circle.

Despite the controversies, Khaid’s return is marked by an outpouring of support from his loyal fan base, eager to see what he has in store next. His recovery and return to social media symbolise not just a personal triumph over health challenges but also a renewed chapter in his musical journey.

Khaid’s story continues to unfold, and as he navigates the complexities of the music industry, one thing remains clear: his determination and resilience are unwavering. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely as he charts his path forward.