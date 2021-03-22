American comedian Kevin Hart has gifted his daughter, Heaven with a Mercedes Benz SUV on her sixteenth birthday.

The movie star presented his teenage daughter with the expensive SUV among cheers from family and friends.

The extravagant birthday was planned by the popular bDASHd Event Planning And Baker.

The birthday girl could not hide her joy as she received the car gift from her father.

Wearing a gray “Jaws” T-shirt over a long-sleeved white shirt, black pants, and black sneakers, Heaven looked as surprised as could be as a large group of partygoers surrounded her and took pictures.

The Mercedes Benz SUV is reportedly worth $47,000 (N40M).

Heaven is Hart's first daughter from his previous marriage to Torrei.

They also have a 13-year-old son, Hendrik.