Nigerian singer has threatened vengeance on the family of the lady who he suspects killed his brother.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

A visibly heartbroken Hansome revealed that it was a woman who was behind his brother, Bruno's death.

''Now that I know the truth about my brother, Bruno's death, they must all die including their barbers, hairdressers, barbers, children, driver, family," he said.

The singer says the death of his brother, Bruno, will be revenged. [Instagram/KellyHansome]

"When we get to heaven we shall settle it out but for now their own don finish so just go ahead and murder yourself so the rest will suffer."

"Meanwhile help me use the comment section to reign desired curses on her. We shall see who is more wicked, you or God. If you're a pastor, prophet, or bishop you better chase them away when they come to confess."

He went on to share another video where he bitterly talked about the demise of his brother.

He has since taken down all the posts from his Instagram page.