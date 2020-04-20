Kelly Hansome has shared screenshots of the threat messages his wife and himself have been receiving from his baby mama, Ronke Moradeyo.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 20, 2020, where he shared screenshots of the alleged threat messages he received from Ronke.

According to him, even though his wife begged him not to share the messages online, he wanted everyone to see the threats his family has been receiving from his aggrieved baby mama.

Hansome's latest move is coming less than twenty-four hours after Ronke had taken to her Instagram page to drag him.

Kelly Hansome and his baby mama, Ronke Moradeyo [LindaIkeji]

In a long post shared via her Instagram page, the mother of one narrated her ugly experience with the singer.

She said Kelly is a dead beat father to their daughter and their little girl now calls someone else "dad".

"Woke up today looking at my beautiful daughter n I’m so grateful to God although it’s sad that d man she calls DAD isn’t her real father n I laugh at how I’ve wasted opportunities n years with a good for nothing man," she wrote.

"I thought it was love but I was being played! I supported and encouraged him, accommodated him also even when I was warned by family n friends that he made me turn to enemies because he didn’t want me to see d light. LADIES BE CAREFUL OF THE MEN YOU SUPPORT

She also claims Kelly Handsome alienated her from her family when they were together and accused her of being a prostitute whenever she assisted him in achieving something he thought was impossible.

Kelly Hansome, fiancee and their daughter [Instagram/KellyHansome]

Hansome recently proposed to his fiancee.

The singer announced the engagement earlier in February 2020, where he shared a photo from the ceremony.