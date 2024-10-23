It was discipline - BBNaija's Kassia and Kellyrae on keeping their strategy

Speaking during their recent appearance on TVC's Esplash segment, the couple explained how they took turns keeping each other grounded and focused on the prize, even though it was hard at times.

The gameplay for the 2024 edition, which was focused on pairs, was the first of its kind and kept viewers locked in even after the pairs got dissolved. Kassia and Kellyrae, under the name Doublekay, went in with the strategy of being good friends, unbeknownst to their housemates that they were married.

Speaking on their strategy, Kellyrae explained, "First of all, discipline. You have to always remind yourself where you're coming from and know where you're going. And in your head, it's better to remind yourself that it's just a short period of time, it's better to stay dirty for a while than to stay clean for the rest of your life. If we needed to be that way, even if it would have taken us a year, it would have been worth it.

"We would have been able to stay a year. The thing is, when we first got into the house, she wasn't used to it and she's very touchy, so I had to remind her not to call me baby. But towards the end, she was the one reminding me to calm. At different times we had each other's backs," he added.

Kassia, his wife, also revealed that going into the Big Brother Naija house was a long-time dream of Kellyrae's.

"Going to the house was always his dream and not mine. So for this season, he already made his mind up not to audition because he had tried many times. A friend of his persuaded us and we were surprised that we got picked," she stated.

See the full interview below: