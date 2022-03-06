RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

Nurudeen Shotayo

The model revealed that she has heritage with four different countries.

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin.
American rapper, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, has said that she is of Nigerian heritage.

The Kim-look-alike model took to her Instagram Story to share some details about herself.

Jones disclosed that she's of European and West African descent while reeling out two countries from each of the continents.

The 24-year-old model also dismissed the notions that she underwent surgery on her face; owing to her resemblance to Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Some facts about me. I’m European, French, German, West African, Nigerian and Ghanaian"

"I'm the COO of First State Behavioral Health (link in bio)

"I’m currently getting my masters in counselling maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

"No, I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this.

"I am a 24 year old Virgo born on August 28th, I am from Dover, Delaware."

Pulse had earlier reported that Kanye and Kim's marriage was officially ended by Judge Steve Cochran on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The mother of four has also reverted to her maiden name, Kardashian, barely hours after she was declared single by a Supreme Court in Los Angeles.

