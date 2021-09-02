Kanye West was reportedly unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage

According to PageSix, multiple sources revealed that he talked about his cheating escapades in 'Hurricane,' one of the tracks of his newly released album, Donda.

"The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared.

Pulse Nigeria

In the song, the West raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin."

However, the Insider revealed that Kanye's cheating partner wasn't his fling Irina Shaynk.

“If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” the insider continued.

The track also talked about his multi-million dollar mansion and his struggle with alcohol.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This, came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.