Kanye West was reportedly unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage

The billionaire rapper cheated on his then wife after welcoming two kids.

There are reports that Kanye West was unfaithful to his now-estranged wife, Kim Kardashian during their marriage.

According to PageSix, multiple sources revealed that he talked about his cheating escapades in 'Hurricane,' one of the tracks of his newly released album, Donda.

"The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared.

In the song, the West raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin."

However, the Insider revealed that Kanye's cheating partner wasn't his fling Irina Shaynk.

“If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” the insider continued.

Kanye West - Hurricane (Official Audio)

The track also talked about his multi-million dollar mansion and his struggle with alcohol.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This, came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

