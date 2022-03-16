Kanye West says he is worried Pete Davidson will get Kim Kardashian ‘hooked on drugs’

Pete and Kim have been dating since late 2021.

The billionaire rapper made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

"I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months," he captioned an Instagram post of a follower’s comment about Davidson.

Davidson has never shied away from his use of Marijuana. However, he has always maintained that he has “never really” done any other drugs.

Kanye's post came days after he and the 'Saturday Night Live' star called each other out on social media.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8 am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom,'' Pete texted Kanye.

“I’ve decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Pulse Nigeria

Kanye and Pete have been at loggerheads since Pete hooked up with Kim.

There have been several reports of Kanye spreading rumours about Pete.

Kanye was alleged to have told people that Davidson is a junkie in addition to threatening that he’s going to have the “Saturday Night Live” star beaten up.

"Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!” a source told PageSix.