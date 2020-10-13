American rapper Kanye West has joined the ongoing #EndSars campaign by speaking against the police brutality in Nigeria.

The billionaire rapper in a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Monday, October 12, 2020, said the government must listen to the cries of its people.

"I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples' cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria," he tweeted.

West joins the list of international celebrities who have all lend their voices to the #EndSars protest across the country.

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Canadian rapper, Drake took to his Instagram stories where he re-shared a post from Grace Ladoja calling for Nigerians in the UK to join an #EndSARS protest at the Nigeria High Commission in London.

Drake joins the #EndSars protest in Nigeria [Instagram/ChampagnePapi]

While Drake was reshared a post about the protest, American singer, Trey Songz took to his Twitter page where he spoke against police brutality in Nigeria.

American rapper, Chance The Rapper, like other celebrities called for an end to the special police unit in the country.

"#EndSARS NOW #ENDSARSNOW I just started reading up on this travesty taking place in Nigeria. If you have more info to dispense in the replies I’m all ears https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/End_SARS," he tweeted.

Drake and other international celebrities join the #EndSars protest in Nigeria [Instagram/ChampagnePapi] [Instagram/BigSean] [Instagram/TreySongz]

For British singer, Estelle, it was the same message '#EndSars.'

"This if For my continent. For my relatives!!!! For humanity. Cannot continue this every day everywhere!!!! #EndSarsNow," she tweeted.