American rapper Kanye West was recently spotted with a Kim Kardashian look-alike at a party.
Kanye West parties with Kim Kardashian look-alike, Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner
The rapper was spotted with Kim's look-alike, Chaney Jones.
The music star was also spotted with his in-laws, Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott.
The get-together was a listening party for West’s upcoming album, “Donda 2,” at Nobu in Malibu.
The Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones was spotted wearing a tight black catsuit, an outfit Kim Kardashian wore in 2021.
Kanye and Kim have been at loggerheads since they split last year.
Kim is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson while Kanye has been linked to several women.
He was first linked with International model, Irina Shynk.
This was followed by basketball dates with another model, Vinetria.
Most recently, the billionaire rapper has been seen on several dates with movie star Julia Fox.
