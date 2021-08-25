RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna sentenced to Islamic school for 6 months by Sharia court

Odion Okonofua

Haruna is accused of uploading sexual content on her social media pages.

Kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna [Instagram/SadiyaHaruna]

Kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna has been sentenced to six months in an Islamic school by a Sharia court.

The court sitting in Kano sentenced the movie star to the Islamic school for “uploading sexual contents on her social media handles.”

She was alleged to have consistently posted indecent videos in which she was dancing seductively and making sexual comments on her social media handles and YouTube channel.

The actress pleaded guilty to the one court charge of obscenity and indecent act, which contradicts section 355 of Penal Code Law 2000.

The presiding judge, Justice Ali Jibril Danzaki thereafter convicted her and ordered her to be attending a Darul Hadith Islamiyya session at Tudun Yola Quarters for a period of six months as the sentencing for her offence.

Haruna was arrested on Friday, August 20, 2021, by the Head of Surveillance Department of Kano State Hisbah Board, Malam Aliyu Usman.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

