"You and I have the power to save our country. No one can do it but you. Do not say your vote will not court. First, go and perform your civic responsibility of casting your vote. Going to vote is better than going to church or mosque. Do not misunderstand me," he said.

"There is no In Jesus Name where they are voting that is why you have been saying In Jesus Name and these guys have been doing the same thing. There is no voting on social media. It is a physical exercise. If by now you have not gotten your Permanent Voters Card, you have become part of the problem of Nigeria. I tell you that."

Kanayo O Kanayo joins the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been quite vocal about the need for Nigerians to get registered for the next general elections.

Other celebrities who have been quite vocal about voter education and registration include Peter Okoye, Mr Macaroni, Falz, Davido and Tacha Akide.

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.

Some of these celebrities have even vowed to call out their colleagues who collect money from politicians to campaign for them.