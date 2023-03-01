ADVERTISEMENT
Kanayo O. Kanayo refuses to celebrate 61st birthday because of election results

Babatunde Lawal

More Nigerian celebs continue to react to Tinubu's win.

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo has revealed why he didn't celebrate his birthday today.

The veteran actor stated that he did not celebrate his birthday because of the outcome of the presidential election.

INEC’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced the former Lagos governor as the winner of the February 25 election at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

The actor, who turned 61 today, made it known that he is not happy about the results and that the Independent and National Electoral Commission, INEC, "sold shame in the market."

He wrote, "I am not celebrating my birthday today because INEC sold shame in the market. God bless you, my fans and well-wishers, for your support and prayers."

Tinubu's victory in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election has elicited a range of reactions from celebrities across the country.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

