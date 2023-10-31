Kaffy shows support to Lola Mewu as she attempts to break Guinness World Record

In the video posted to the artist's page, Kaffy dialed in via video call speaking with Lola, encouraging her to stay strong and focus on her goal. Not only did she encourage her, but she also gave her solid advice to ensure her victory was solidified in the end.

She said, "I'm here with you in the spirit and I can't wait for you to be a fellow world Guinness record holder. Just keep pushing it. What's the current record?", to which Lola and her team responded saying 60 hours. "You've surpassed it already, just keep surpassing it because they are going to do deductions after their own check. Just keep pushing." The dancer also encouraged her in the comment section of her posts, clearly rooting for her.

Oyinola, aka Lola Mewu, has been attempting to break the current world record since Saturday, October 28, 2023, and has surpassed the current record which is 60 hours, however, she is not relenting.

Pulse Nigeria