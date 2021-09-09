The celebrity dancer made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

"MARRIAGE IS NOT AN UPGRADE! Having a Ph.D. is an amazing honorable feat that is admirable by all but it requires WORK. How much more MARRIAGE, an institution created to atomically implement kingdom agenda," she wrote.

"Do we really think it’s a child’s play? We have been gravely conditioned wrong about what it is about. media, movies, culture and religion, etc played a major role in the damage we are experiencing. It can be fixed if we fix our mindset towards it generally! God help us all!"

The dancer has been quite vocal about marriage and its institution for a while now.