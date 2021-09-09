RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Marriage is not an upgrade' - Kaffy

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The celebrity dancer says marriage is not a child's play.

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh [Instagram/KaffyDance]

Nigerian choreographer Kafayat Shafau popularly known as Kaffy believes marriage is not an upgrade in one's status.

Recommended articles

The celebrity dancer made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

"MARRIAGE IS NOT AN UPGRADE! Having a Ph.D. is an amazing honorable feat that is admirable by all but it requires WORK. How much more MARRIAGE, an institution created to atomically implement kingdom agenda," she wrote.

www.instagram.com

"Do we really think it’s a child’s play? We have been gravely conditioned wrong about what it is about. media, movies, culture and religion, etc played a major role in the damage we are experiencing. It can be fixed if we fix our mindset towards it generally! God help us all!"

The dancer has been quite vocal about marriage and its institution for a while now.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, she talked about women's submission in marriage and it should not be misinterpreted.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch The Cavemen and Asa perform a freestyle in new video

Five years after leaving the label, Iyanya resigns with Ubi Franklin's MMMG

'The Meeting' was originally called '5 Days in Abuja' - Mildred Okwo

BBNaija 2021: Pere finally shares details of microphone strike conversation with Maria

American actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant

'Marriage is not an upgrade' - Kaffy

Police invite OAP Nedu’s ex-wife Uzoamaka Ohiri

2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

BBNaija's Princess accuses her brother of planning to kill her