RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kaffy recounts how her ex-husband slept with her best friend

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Kafayat Shafau-Ameh [Instagram/KaffyDance]
Kafayat Shafau-Ameh [Instagram/KaffyDance]

The popular dance instructor made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude.

Recommended articles

"Lemme tell you when I started getting more healing...when I stopped sleeping with my husband. I was celibate with my husband for three years before I got a divorce. There are different red flags that we women in love are so blind to see," she said.

She also revealed that he wasn't only sleeping with other women but her best friend.

It would be recalled that in January, the mother of two officially revealed that her marriage to Ameh was over.

"I have always wanted to see the best vision of my ex and even taking the chance of breaking this marriage was also to see that we both grew into what we really really are supposed to be," she said.

"Marriage is supposed to be an alignment of destinies driving towards a place God wants for them. And mine really didn't work out that way. And rather than looking at someone as the problem maybe you could be the problem of that person."

Kaffy and her husband
Kaffy and her husband ece-auto-gen

She also revealed that separation isn't a reason for both parties to become strangers or enemies.

"Separation isn't the end of life for both parties involved. In fact, if you both are honest about why you have to go apart, you will realize how much better life can be. Some people make it back, some don’t. What is ultimate is the outcome borne out of love!" she captioned the video.

There had been reports in 2021 that the dancer's marriage to Ameh had crashed.

Kaffy and Ameh got married in 2012. They have two children together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ubi Franklin loses APC house of assembly primaries in Cross River State

Ubi Franklin loses APC house of assembly primaries in Cross River State

Kaffy recounts how her ex-husband slept with her best friend

Kaffy recounts how her ex-husband slept with her best friend

Future Sounds Vol.9 featuring Oladapo, Ria Sean, Gidi Sensei, Jason Nkanga, and more

Future Sounds Vol.9 featuring Oladapo, Ria Sean, Gidi Sensei, Jason Nkanga, and more

Carolyn Hutchings and Toyin Lawani drag each other on Twitter

Carolyn Hutchings and Toyin Lawani drag each other on Twitter

Top 10 most popular record labels in Nigeria, 2022

Top 10 most popular record labels in Nigeria, 2022

Headies: Portable apologises for issuing threats, promises more drama

Headies: Portable apologises for issuing threats, promises more drama

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie wins APC house of representatives ticket

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie wins APC house of representatives ticket

Femi Kuti and Made Kuti team up for 1st co-headline show, ‘Father & Son: The Experience’

Femi Kuti and Made Kuti team up for 1st co-headline show, ‘Father & Son: The Experience’

Watch the official trailer for 'Rwanda - A Quarter Century' documentary

Watch the official trailer for 'Rwanda - A Quarter Century' documentary

Trending

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife apologises for laughing after troll mocked his new wife

Blossom Chukwujekwu, new wife Winifred Akhuemokhan and Maureen Esisi [Instagram/Legit] [Instagram/RedVigor]

Ireti Doyle recounts how Adesua Etomi stepped in when her daughter was bullied in school

Nollywood actors Ireti Doyle and Adesua Etomi Wellington [Instagram/IretiDoyle] [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

'Be careful who you have your child with, you may be digging your grave' - BBNaija's Tega

Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]

Blossom Chukwujekwu shares more photos from his wedding

Nollywood actor Blosson Chukwujekwu and his wife Winifred Akhuemokhan