Kaffy opens up about divorce from husband Joseph Ameh

The former couple got married in 2012 and have two children together.

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh [Instagram/KaffyDance]
Kafayat Shafau-Ameh [Instagram/KaffyDance]

Nigerian choreographer Kafayat Shafau popularly known as Kaffy's marriage to Joseph Ameh has crashed.

The celebrity dancer instructor made this known during one of the episodes of her podcast, JustKaffy.

"I have always wanted to see the best vision of my ex and even taking the chance of breaking this marriage was also to see that we both grew into what we really really are supposed to be," she said.

"Marriage is supposed to be an alignment of destinies driving towards a place God wants for them. And mine really didn't work out that way. And rather than looking at someone as the problem maybe you could be the problem of that person."

Kaffy & Papi J
Kaffy & Papi J ece-auto-gen

She also revealed that separation isn't a reason for both parties to become strangers or enemies.

"Separation isn't the end of life for both parties involved. In fact if you both are honest about why you have to go apart, you will realize how much better life can be. Some people make it back, some don’t. What is ultimate is the outcome borne out of love!" she captioned the video.

There had been reports in 2021 that the dancer's marriage to Ameh had crashed.

Kaffy and Ameh got married in 2012. They have two children together.

