The last has not been heard of Jussie Smollett's assault case as a jury is set to hold in the coming week.

According to TMZ, the two brothers who were initially arrested in over Jussie's assault are said to be living somewhere in Chicago under the watchful eyes of the police. The gist is that the police do not want people to get in touch with them.

TMZ also reports that the apartment of the two Nigerians which was searched by the cops had some suspicious evidence like torn magazine pages which is been suspected to have been used to send the threat notes to Jussie Smollett.

Sources close to TMZ says the police believes the brothers purchased the rope that was around Jussie's neck after the incident, there is no surveillance video at the hardware store because it erases after a week.

The source also reports the police thinks there have been red flags since the beginning of the investigation. For example, the police were surprised that when Jussie took them to the crime scene, he was able to show them the camera located at the spot where he was attacked.

This is coming barely a week after the police searched the apartment of the two Nigerian brothers where reported to be the persons of interest.

