Jussie Smollett has been released from the Chicago police Department custody with bail set at $100,000.

He has to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions and post 10% of his total bail to be released from custody. He's also subject to pre-trial monitoring.

After his release, he was met with a multitude of paparazzi and press before been whisked away in a black SUV.

The Chicago Police Superintendent expressed his outrage at Jussie Smollett for allegedly betraying the African American and LGBT communities to further his career in a "publicity stunt." The superintendent said Smollett created the ruse because "he was dissatisfied with his salary" on "Empire."

Jussie Smollett arrested by Chicago Police for allegedly lying about attack

Earlier on Thursday, the Chicago Police Department arrested 'Empire' star, Jussie Smollett for lying about his attack.

The spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, Anthony Guglielmi announced Jussie's arrest via Twitter on Thursday, February 21, 2019. In his tweet, the police officer said Jussie Smollett is under their custody and they would soon be a press briefing.

"Press Briefing: Jussie Smollett is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9 am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendant's appearance in court," he tweeted.

This latest development is coming less than 24 hours after the grand jury in Cook County found him guilty of felony.

Jussie Smollett indicted by grand jury for felony, accused of filing a false report

Jussie Smollett has been indicted by the grand jury in Chicago for felony after staging his own attack. A Cook County Grand Jury handed down the indictment on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after going through all the testimonies and evidence.

According to TMZ, the two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo told the jury that they staged the so-called "attack" at Jussie's behest and even got paid for it. The brothers were caught on camera buying a bunch of supplies before the incident including ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses, and red hats.

Jussie Smollett's lawyers, Todd Pugh, and Victor Henderson released a following statement after the indictment.