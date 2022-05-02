RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Juliet Ibrahim recounts how she was r*ped by one of her exes

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ibrahim once revealed during an interview with Pulse that her rapist was also the one who disvirgined her.

Juliet Ibrahim [Instagram/JulietIbrahim]
Juliet Ibrahim [Instagram/JulietIbrahim]

The movie star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude.

Recommended articles

"I told him what he did was rape and he said but we were in a relationship. But was I ready, that was the question, did I say I was In the mood? I kept saying no, stop it, stop it, you pin me down and you’re doing whatever you wanted to do," she said.

"And you’re smiling saying don’t worry and you’re kissing whilst I’m crying, that means you’re a rapist and I had to leave that relationship."

The actress said she fought her way out of the abusive relationship.

"I fought my way out of that relationship because he even locked me up in his house for days until my sister Sonia came to find me," she said.

“But ladies you can report it now, go and report. If your husband is forcing you to do when you’re not in the mood it is rape and I tell these men that you cannot force a woman.”

Juliet Ibrahim [Instagram/JulietIbrahim]
Juliet Ibrahim [Instagram/JulietIbrahim] Pulse Nigeria

This is not the first time the actress will be speaking about her former partner, Paul, who raped her during their relationship.

During an exclusive interview with Pulse in 2019, the actress revealed how he would lock her up in the house for days.

" After he raped me, we stopped talking for a while probably like almost a year until we graduated to the next class. So all that time he was apologising for what he has done," she said during the interview.

Juliet Ibrahim shares with fans an in-depth of her experiences while growing up, from being a refugee to becomig one of the most sought after actress in Africa.[PULSE]
Juliet Ibrahim shares with fans an in-depth of her experiences while growing up, from being a refugee to becomig one of the most sought after actress in Africa.[PULSE] Pulse Nigeria

"For the fact that this is the person you know and you lost your virginity to him, at the end of the day a lot of things go through your head."

The movie star also talked about her other experiences and life as a refugee in her book 'A Toast To Life.'

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Juliet Ibrahim recounts how she was r*ped by one of her exes

Juliet Ibrahim recounts how she was r*ped by one of her exes

Sallah: Top 5 Muslim films to binge-watch this holiday

Sallah: Top 5 Muslim films to binge-watch this holiday

Quarter one wrap up: the hardest collaborations of 2022 so far

Quarter one wrap up: the hardest collaborations of 2022 so far

Pete Davidson tattoos Kim Kardashian and kids' initials on his neck

Pete Davidson tattoos Kim Kardashian and kids' initials on his neck

Supermodel Faith Morey hints at divorce from her husband Randy Morey

Supermodel Faith Morey hints at divorce from her husband Randy Morey

BBNaija's Khafi receives final warning from Met Police over reality TV show

BBNaija's Khafi receives final warning from Met Police over reality TV show

Uche Ogbodo clears air after being accused of supporting Yul Edochie's 2nd marriage

Uche Ogbodo clears air after being accused of supporting Yul Edochie's 2nd marriage

I'm quitting smoking for my kids' sake - Kizz Daniel

I'm quitting smoking for my kids' sake - Kizz Daniel

Music producer, Shizzi cancels publishing deal with Sony Music

Music producer, Shizzi cancels publishing deal with Sony Music

Trending

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Comedian Bovi [PascalConcepts]

Yul Edochie's new wife Judy Moghalu hails his 1st wife May Edochie

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]