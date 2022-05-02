Juliet Ibrahim recounts how she was r*ped by one of her exes

"I told him what he did was rape and he said but we were in a relationship. But was I ready, that was the question, did I say I was In the mood? I kept saying no, stop it, stop it, you pin me down and you’re doing whatever you wanted to do," she said.

"And you’re smiling saying don’t worry and you’re kissing whilst I’m crying, that means you’re a rapist and I had to leave that relationship."

The actress said she fought her way out of the abusive relationship.

"I fought my way out of that relationship because he even locked me up in his house for days until my sister Sonia came to find me," she said.

“But ladies you can report it now, go and report. If your husband is forcing you to do when you’re not in the mood it is rape and I tell these men that you cannot force a woman.”

Pulse Nigeria

This is not the first time the actress will be speaking about her former partner, Paul, who raped her during their relationship.

During an exclusive interview with Pulse in 2019, the actress revealed how he would lock her up in the house for days.

" After he raped me, we stopped talking for a while probably like almost a year until we graduated to the next class. So all that time he was apologising for what he has done," she said during the interview.

Pulse Nigeria

"For the fact that this is the person you know and you lost your virginity to him, at the end of the day a lot of things go through your head."