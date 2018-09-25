Pulse.ng logo
Judge sends 81-year-old Bill Cosby to prison, denies him bail

Bill Cosby Judge sends 81-year-old comedian to prison, denies him bail

Bill Cosby was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after the judge sentenced him to three to 10 years in state prison.

  • Published:
Bill Cosby. play Bill Cosby was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after the judge sentenced him to three to 10 years in state prison. (Associated Press/Matt Rourke)

Judge Steven O'Neill of a Pennsylvania courtroom has sent 81-year-old Bill Cosby to prison after denying him bail over sexual assault.

According to various reports, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison by the Judge O'Neil on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

It was further reported that the comedian and actor, who was once touted as 'America's Dad' was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after his sentence.

ALSO READ: Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial

Prosecutors asked for a sentence of five to 10 years in prison for Cosby but his defense attorney asked for a sentence of house arrest, citing advanced age and blindness as reasons.

play (CNN)

 

Why judge denied Bill Cosby bail

According to a report by CNN, Judge O'Neil said the crime committed by Cosby is a serious crime.

"This is a serious crime he was convicted for. This is a sexual assault crime," the judge said.

Continuing, he said, "No one is above the law, and no one should be treated differently or disproportionally.

ALSO READ: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual assault back in the 90s

"Cosby would be sentenced regardless of "who he is or who he was.

"I have given great weight to the victim impact testimony in this case, and it was powerful," O'Neill noted.

Reasons for Bill Cosby's conviction

Cosby was found guilty in April 2018 of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University athletics administrator, Andrea Constand, in 2004.

Following Constand's suit, dozens of women came forward accusing the comic actor of sexual misconduct during his 50-year career in entertainment.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

