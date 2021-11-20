'He has dementia' - Joke Silva speaks publicly for the first time about husband Olu Jacobs' health

The movie star in a chat with Chude Jideonwo revealed that her husband has been battling dementia.

"He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with lewy body," she said.

"It is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease, it affects the brain and affects the person."

The actress revealed that this was the first time she would be talking about her husband's health in public.

"First time I’m saying this publicly... that is what we have been dealing…but the thing is, it is hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and it is hard on us family members as well," she added.

Jacobs has been off the public space for a while leaving speculations about his health.

His family had to put out a statement after rumours of his death filled social media.