RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'He has dementia' - Joke Silva speaks publicly for the first time about husband Olu Jacobs' health

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The veteran actress says her husband has been battling with the illness for a while.

Nollywood couple Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, have been married since the year 1989. They are some of the A-list actors in Nigeria still playing influential roles in the country. [Instagram/ajokesilva]
Nollywood couple Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, have been married since the year 1989. They are some of the A-list actors in Nigeria still playing influential roles in the country. [Instagram/ajokesilva]

Nollywood veteran Joke Silva has for the first time spoken about the health of her husband, Olu Jacobs.

Recommended articles

The movie star in a chat with Chude Jideonwo revealed that her husband has been battling dementia.

"He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with lewy body," she said.

"It is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease, it affects the brain and affects the person."

The actress revealed that this was the first time she would be talking about her husband's health in public.

"First time I’m saying this publicly... that is what we have been dealing…but the thing is, it is hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and it is hard on us family members as well," she added.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva
Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva ece-auto-gen

Jacobs has been off the public space for a while leaving speculations about his health.

His family had to put out a statement after rumours of his death filled social media.

He, however, made an appearance at the recently held Afriff awards, where he won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'He has dementia' - Joke Silva speaks publicly for the first time about husband Olu Jacobs' health

'He has dementia' - Joke Silva speaks publicly for the first time about husband Olu Jacobs' health

Davido donates entire N200M realised after sharing account details on Twitter to orphanages across Nigeria

Davido donates entire N200M realised after sharing account details on Twitter to orphanages across Nigeria

BBNaija's JMK breaks silence after losing properties to fire

BBNaija's JMK breaks silence after losing properties to fire

Navy vows to punish Cute Abiola, says he deliberately violated social media policy

Navy vows to punish Cute Abiola, says he deliberately violated social media policy

Dunnie grows on ‘Amazon’ [Pulse EP Review]

Dunnie grows on ‘Amazon’ [Pulse EP Review]

GabbyTane unveils new single 'BROKEN' featuring Joeboy

GabbyTane unveils new single 'BROKEN' featuring Joeboy

Oxlade to make acting debut in short film 'Without You'

Oxlade to make acting debut in short film 'Without You'

Will Smith confirms he paid 'King Richard' cast & crew bonuses for working amid pandemic

Will Smith confirms he paid 'King Richard' cast & crew bonuses for working amid pandemic

Accelerate TV confirms new season of 'Visa on Arrival'

Accelerate TV confirms new season of 'Visa on Arrival'

Trending

Nigerian Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Nigerian comedian and Navy officer Cute Abiola [NaijaNews]

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch (Instagram/DJ Switch)

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady