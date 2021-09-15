RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

John Legend celebrates wife Chrissy Teigen on their wedding anniversary

The couple are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got married in 2013 [Instagram/JohnLegend]

American singer John Legend has celebrated his wife Chrissy Teigen on their wedding anniversary.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, where he celebrated the mother of his two children on their eighth anniversary.

"🎶It’s our anniversary🎶 I love you forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

Happy anniversary to the couple.

Legend and Teigen got married in 2013 after meeting on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2007.

They have two children, Luna and Miles.

