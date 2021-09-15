American singer John Legend has celebrated his wife Chrissy Teigen on their wedding anniversary.
John Legend celebrates wife Chrissy Teigen on their wedding anniversary
The couple are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.
Recommended articles
The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, where he celebrated the mother of his two children on their eighth anniversary.
"🎶It’s our anniversary🎶 I love you forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.
Happy anniversary to the couple.
Legend and Teigen got married in 2013 after meeting on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2007.
They have two children, Luna and Miles.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng