ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joeboy opens up on how working at a pure water factory affected his career

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"So that was also a trigger. I told myself, ‘You really have to make sure you make it," Joeboy said.

For Joeboy, after that experience, he knew he had to make it [Instagram/Joeboy]
For Joeboy, after that experience, he knew he had to make it [Instagram/Joeboy]

Recommended articles

In a new interview with the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, he spoke about a time back in university when the school went on strike and he took up a job at a pure water factory.

“I have no choice than to go hard or go home because I remember that there was a time," he began. "I studied Human Resources and Personal Management. When I was in the university, there was a strike for like three months. So I decided to get a job and I was searching for a job for like three months in the whole of Lagos. I did not get one single job. There was even a time I worked in a pure water factory as a marketer. I used to share fliers and products and anything to gather money."

The singer said the moment served as the trigger for him to work hard in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At that point I was like, ‘I’m looking so hard for a job and I can’t find any. Is this how I’m going to end up when I finish school?’ So that was also a trigger. I told myself, ‘You really have to make sure you make it," he said.

Going on, Joeboy stated that being discovered and signed by singer Mr Eazi, was "scary" because he had to put in the work and not disappointing those involved. "There are more people involved and people are investing their time, energy and money. So it wasn't a joke anymore or something I did for fun at that time so it was scary, but you go hard or go home," he concluded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Joeboy opens up on how working at a pure water factory affected his career

Joeboy opens up on how working at a pure water factory affected his career

You are playing a dangerous game - Cynthia Morgan drags Jude Okoye

You are playing a dangerous game - Cynthia Morgan drags Jude Okoye

South African superstar DJ tells Nigerian DJs how to play Amapiano songs

South African superstar DJ tells Nigerian DJs how to play Amapiano songs

Elsa Majimbo's confession about relationship with Naomi Campbell makes headlines

Elsa Majimbo's confession about relationship with Naomi Campbell makes headlines

RMD, Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme others bag 'Nollywood 100' legacy award

RMD, Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme others bag 'Nollywood 100' legacy award

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on how being a mother shapes the roles she accepts

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on how being a mother shapes the roles she accepts

Tiwa Savage opens up about eye defects, blurry vision

Tiwa Savage opens up about eye defects, blurry vision

See Yemi Solade & Bisola Aiyeola stuck during sex in the teaser for 'Ajosepo'

See Yemi Solade & Bisola Aiyeola stuck during sex in the teaser for 'Ajosepo'

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

They started dating around September 2023 [Getty/TimNwanchukwu]

How Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl

Joeboy [Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images]

This is what Joeboy loves the most about his girlfriend

Falz calls for love and respect on social media [chivasregal]

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

Timi Dakolo did not miss his parents during his time living with his grandmother [Instagram/Timidakolo]

My parents had me at a young age so my grandmother raised me - Timi Dakolo