Jim Iyke wants to know Kate Henshaw's secret to her youthful looks

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She definitely has the elixir of youth hidden somewhere because she really doesn't age.

Jim Iyke, Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme reumite after many years apart [Instagram/Jim Iyke]
Jim Iyke, Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme reumite after many years apart [Instagram/Jim Iyke]

The thespians attended an interview at Glitch Africa studios, completely unaware that they would be reuniting with one another. The warm welcome was recorded by the staff at the centre and Iyke excitedly uploaded the video to his Instagram page.

In his caption, he joked about Henshaw's youthful look saying, "Thinking about starting a 'give us a wrinkle' petition against @katehenshaw. Sis has hacked the 'ageless code' and is keeping the damn secrets to her selfish ass."

Going further he detailed his excitement about running into his colleagues, noting that he had a great time with them. Iyke also stressed that he'd love to reunite another time.

He said, "Had the time of my life at the tick tock podcast interview yesterday with my day one fam. Goes to prove that time and distance mean nothing with real people one has indelible history with. God bless you guys want amazing time GQ and Kate. My heart was full yesterday. Rapturous laughter and unbridled joy is a must anytime we jam."

The ever-fit actress and Mokeme, on the other hand, had their own spicy reunion on a movie set in February 2023. The pair of friends were so full of excitement to see each other after many years that they shared an amorous hug and a kiss on the lips. They had been friends in the industry for over 30 years and Mokeme clarified that they are just friends, and always have been.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

