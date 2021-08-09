RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You are heaping curses on your head' - Kate Henshaw tells those age-shaming her

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star reads riot act to her haters.

Kate Henshaw {instagram}

Nollywood veteran Kate Henshaw has sent a message to all those who have consistently age-shamed her.

Recommended articles

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Sunday, August 8, 2021, the movie star slammed those who age-shame her when they don't agree with some of her tweets.

"Anytime you see my tweets that does not agree with your brain alignment, you come with phrases like 'yeyebrity and old' can you please be original with the abuse at least? Insipid lot. Seems you don't know that your words have no effect on me," she tweeted.

The movie star reads riot act to her haters. [Twitter/KateHenshaw]
The movie star reads riot act to her haters. [Twitter/KateHenshaw] Pulse Nigeria

"You dey heap curse on your head if you talk say you no go ever old. See me owning my age without fear or favour. I dare you or your better half to do same."

The movie star reads riot act to her haters. [Twitter/KateHenshaw]
The movie star reads riot act to her haters. [Twitter/KateHenshaw] Pulse Nigeria

The movie star is known to be vocal and sometimes controversial with her tweets.

Henshaw recently celebrated her 50th birthday and fans were thrilled at her youthful physique.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'You are heaping curses on your head' - Kate Henshaw tells those age-shaming her

Watch Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze, Folu Storms in official teaser for 'Charge and Bail'

BBNaija 2021: Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay & Tega have been nominated for eviction

BBNaija 2021: Pere wins 3rd week's Head of House games, names Maria as deputy

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie

ICE KING releases debut single titled 'I KNOW I CAN'

Temple production backs Africa's first 2D animated film 'The Passport of Mallam Illia'

Introducing new artist, Richard J

Who Get Ear Vol. 136: Here are the 10 African songs you need to play this week