Nollywood veteran Kate Henshaw has sent a message to all those who have consistently age-shamed her.
'You are heaping curses on your head' - Kate Henshaw tells those age-shaming her
The movie star reads riot act to her haters.
In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Sunday, August 8, 2021, the movie star slammed those who age-shame her when they don't agree with some of her tweets.
"Anytime you see my tweets that does not agree with your brain alignment, you come with phrases like 'yeyebrity and old' can you please be original with the abuse at least? Insipid lot. Seems you don't know that your words have no effect on me," she tweeted.
"You dey heap curse on your head if you talk say you no go ever old. See me owning my age without fear or favour. I dare you or your better half to do same."
The movie star is known to be vocal and sometimes controversial with her tweets.
Henshaw recently celebrated her 50th birthday and fans were thrilled at her youthful physique.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng