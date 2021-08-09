In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Sunday, August 8, 2021, the movie star slammed those who age-shame her when they don't agree with some of her tweets.

"Anytime you see my tweets that does not agree with your brain alignment, you come with phrases like 'yeyebrity and old' can you please be original with the abuse at least? Insipid lot. Seems you don't know that your words have no effect on me," she tweeted.

Pulse Nigeria

"You dey heap curse on your head if you talk say you no go ever old. See me owning my age without fear or favour. I dare you or your better half to do same."

Pulse Nigeria

The movie star is known to be vocal and sometimes controversial with her tweets.