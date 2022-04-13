Jennifer Lopez says she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed

She made this known via her newsletter “On The JLo” on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote.

Titled “How It Went Down,” Lopez admitted that she was “taken totally off guard” in the moment.

"I just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she said.

“I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

Lopez announced her engagement in a short video via her fan newsletter, On The JLo, on April, 9.

The couple first sparked engagement rumours earlier in the week after Jlo was spotted wearing a big rock.

The actress was spotted while furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, in Culver City, Los Angeles.

In a recent chat with TV host Elle DeGeneres, the music star said she “never imagined” getting back together with Affleck but it has been a beautiful thing.

The couple started dating in 2021 after weeks of speculations.

They were spotted together on several occasions after J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.