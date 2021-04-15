RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirm split

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Jlo and Arod say they are better off as friends.

Jennifer Lopez and her former partner Alex Rodriguez [Instagram/Jlo]

Pulse Nigeria

American singer Jennifer Lopez and her estranged fiance Alex Rodriguez have officially called off their engagement.

Recommended articles

In a joint statement released on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the former couple said they would be going their separate ways but would remain as friends.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they told The Today Show.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split after two years of engagement. [Instagram/Arod]
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split after two years of engagement. [Instagram/Arod] Pulse Nigeria

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

It would be recalled that the couple sent social media into a frenzy after it was reported that their two years engagement had been called off.

Jennifer Lopez and her partner Alex Rodriquez spotted kissing in the Dominca republic [PageSix]
Jennifer Lopez and her partner Alex Rodriquez spotted kissing in the Dominca republic [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

According to PageSix, the couple ended their relationship in the wake of his scandal with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

The couple, it was reported, decided to call it quits after the scandal broke.

They reportedly tried to amend what was left of the relationship during their time in the Dominican republic.

Jlo as she is fondly called began dating the former New York Yankees star in 2017.

In March 2019, they announced their engagement.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

2021 UTME: JAMB says candidates no longer need e-mail address for registration

Peruzzi says he never had sex with Davido's estranged fiancee

Federal government calls Governor Obaseki a liar, denies printing N60billion for states