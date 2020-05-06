Singer, Iledare Olajuwonlo-James popularly known as Jaywon, has been arrested by the police for violating the curfew order issued over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Punch, the singer was intercepted by police officers monitoring the curfew order at about 11 PM on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Jaywon was then taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, where he was charged before a mobile court after his statement had been taken.

Singer, Iledare Olajuwonlo-James popularly known as Jaywon, has been arrested by the police for violating the curfew order issued by the COVID-19 pandemic. [Instagram/JaywonJuwonlo]

The report also says the singer was arraigned before a magistrate court on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, where he pleaded guilty and the presiding magistrate ordered him to pay a fine of N10,000.

He was also sentenced to do community service for 30 minutes.

DSP Bala Elkana (Aledeh)

According to Punch, when it reached out to the state public relations officer, Bala Elkana, he said Jaywon was among the 179 persons arrested for violating the curfew and refusing to use face masks in the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (LASG)

The Lagos state government had issued a curfew order on the state as part of measures to gradually ease the lockdown due to coronavirus.