Jason Njoku advises men on the kind of women to marry

According to Njoku, a man should marry a rich woman if he cannot invest in one.

The Iroko TV boss claimed that being with a woman who can financially support you is very blissful.

He added that his wife, Mary Remmy Njoku, has supported him financially and has helped him many times.

Njoku continued by saying that even if his business fails today, he will still be able to maintain his current way of living because of his wife.

In his words, "Marry rich woman o. If you can't marry then invest aggressively in one. I was @MrsMaryNjoku first 'investor'That's my greatest life hack. You know how great things are when your wife can support the entire lifestyle. Mortgage, school fees & softest of lives. It's the way she Hates that I tell her she is my pension. That if everything I have goes to zero. I just have to be a good husband to maintain the lifestyle I'm accustomed to.. Real talk."

He continued, "Few years back I over extended into several startups. They swallowed all my money & started eating hers She wasn't happy. She used to cry as I asked her to clear her accounts. But she supported us. My #1 investor @MrsMaryNjoku earnings covered everything. All she asked is that I don't lose the money. Motivation x100. As long as things are fine at home. Nothing shakes. The only money arguments we have ever have been about how I spend it too freely. But that one is in my DNA. Me I don't want to struggle too much. Retirement at 50. Hard work is bad for my skin."