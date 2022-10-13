James Brown apologizes to his dad following leaked s*x video

In a recent tweet, the 'Princess of Africa’ showed her father's reaction to the leaked video and promised her father to be better and never give up.

James Brown's father reacted by saying that the incident increased his blood pressure and begged his son to be careful of enemies.

"I am sorry Dad i feel your pain I promise to come back big and mighty I will not give up because you thought never to give up am so sorry I put through all this" Jamesbrown tweeted.

In another post, James Brown admitted that he has been unable to sleep and has begun to suffer from depression because of the leaked bedroom video.

"I can’t sleep well, I am havering a bad dream. For the first time in a long time I am sad & depressed, I feel down and tired. Is this what it fell like [Sic]"

Earlier in the week, the social media personality trended because a video of him having s*x got leaked. The short clip, which was first shared on Snapchat, has circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms.