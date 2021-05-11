RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I will not back down till justice is served' - Iyabo Ojo speaks on Baba Ijesha's molestation case

The movie star berates Nigerians who have mocked her for crying more than the bereaved.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and Baba Ijesha [Instagram/IyaboOjoFepris] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed that she will not be backing down from the child molestation case against actor Baba Ijesha.

In a 7 minutes video shared via her Instagram page on Monday, May 10, 2021, the actress slammed Nigerians who have been accused of crying more than the bereaved in the child molestation case.

According to the movie star, who also is a rape victim, the government isn't the problem with Nigeria rather Nigerians are.

''I use to think the government was the problem in this country but I have to understand that we are our own problem. The way we are wired, the way we reason, the way we think, it is always all about us," she said.

"Oh, she is not your child so why are you so pained about it. That is the same problem we have in Nigeria. We are the problem in Nigeria. The day we begin to take up issues that do not concern us and treat them like our own problem, Nigeria will begin to get better."

"So my brothers and sisters I am that woman who would stand for that girl till the end. I am not backing down. Justice will be served. Thank you."

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

Ojo has been one of the vocal public figures since the news broke of Baba Ijesha's child molestation accusations.

She has vowed to make sure the disgraced actor faces the wrath of the law.

The actor was arrested about weeks ago by the Lagos State Police Command for defiling the 14-year-old girl.

The teenager is the foster daughter of popular Nigerian comedian, Princess.

