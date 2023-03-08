BREAKING: INEC confirms postponement of governorship elections over BVAS

The commission took the decision after meeting on the evening of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, to assess how the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) impacted its preparations for the upcoming election.

It said the elections will now be conducted on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Pulse had earlier reported that INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, was locked in a closed-door meeting with commissioners of the institution to discuss the possible postponement of the elections this weekend.

Recall that earlier in the day, the Appeal Court had given INEC the permission to reconfigure BVAS machines which were used for the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

This followed an ex parte order given by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) to presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, preventing the commission from offloading the data on the BVAS machines in order not to tamper with sensitive materials needed to prove his case of rigging at the tribunal.

Meanwhile, despite getting a favourable judgement in court just three days before the scheduled elections, INEC said it had run out of time to get all the BVAS machines reconfigured in time for the Saturday exercise.

This was disclosed by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued late Wednesday night.

The statement partly read: "Having been used for the Presidential and National Assembly elections on 25th February 2023, it is necessary to reconfigure the VAS for activation on the date of the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

"While the ruling of the Tribunal makes it possible for the Commission to commence the preparation of the VAS for the Governorship and State Assembly elections, it has come far too late for the reconfiguration to be concluded. Consequently, the Commission has taken the difficult but necessary decision to reschedule the Governorship and State Assembly elections which will now take place on Saturday 18 March 2023. By this decision, campaigns will continue until midnight of Thursday 16th March 2023 i.e. 24 hours before the new date for the election.