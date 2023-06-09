The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Iya Gbonkan receives brand new car with almost ₦5 million in donation

Anna Ajayi

The plea of the actress for a better life has been heard.

A fan gifted Iya gbokan a car [Twitter]
A fan gifted Iya gbokan a car [Twitter]

This development followed the veteran actress's social media plea where she expressed frustration over not owning a car despite her long-standing career in the Nigerian movie industry.

"I have been acting for decades yet I don't have a car. I jump on buses every day. If I die now, you will kill a cow. I need a car from my fans," she had appealed.

Having dedicated decades to her craft, the 64-year-old took to social media to share her plight, urging her fans to celebrate her while she was still alive.

In her emotional plea, she disclosed her daily reliance on buses for transportation and emphasised the need for a car.

Her sincere request resonated with her supporters, leading to a generous response.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, a clergyman named Gabriel Agbala paid a visit to Iya Gbonkan at her residence in Osogbo.

Utilising his Facebook page, the clergyman reached out to people worldwide, seeking financial assistance for the actress.

The response was overwhelming, with donations pouring in to help fulfil her dream of owning both a car and a house.

"N4.1 million for IYA GBONKAN HOUSE. N650,000 for MAMA ABENI AGBON. N650,000 for Mama Tamotiye," Gabriel shared on Facebook, detailing the breakdown of the contributions.

With a heart full of gratitude, the veteran actress showered her fans with prayers in response to their generous donations.

Expressing her deep appreciation, she humbly remarked, "I'm very grateful. I don't have any power, but you are the people supporting me. You will not be tired of my matter. You will never know pain. You will not go blind, you will not go deaf. You will not suffer over your children, and you will always have money to spend."

Just days after receiving almost ₦5 million in donations, Iya Gbonkan was pleasantly surprised when a fan gifted her a brand-new car on June 8, 2023.

In the heartwarming video, an ecstatic Iya Gbonkan is seen receiving the key to her new car. Overwhelmed with gratitude, she expresses her deep appreciation and prayers for everyone who supported her.

"I'm very grateful. I don't have any power but you are the people supporting me. You will not be tired of my matter. You will never know pain," she said in the video.

Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

