#IWD: Nigerian female celebrities mark International Women's Day

Happy International Women's Day from all of us at Pulse.

Nigerian female celebrities celebrating International Women's Day
Nigerian female celebrities celebrating International Women's Day

International Women's Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

In Nigeria, several women including some of your favourite celebrities took out time to mark the special day.

Some of these celebrities released some of their most beautiful photos while some others had very important messages to pass across

Tonto Dikeh

Toke Makinwa

Uche Jombo

Ufuoma McDermott

Lala Akindoju

Lilian Afegbai

Funke Akindele

Linda Osifo

Bisola Aiyeola

Adunni Ade

Simi

Iyabo Ojo

