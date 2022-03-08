International Women's Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.
#IWD: Nigerian female celebrities mark International Women's Day
Happy International Women's Day from all of us at Pulse.
In Nigeria, several women including some of your favourite celebrities took out time to mark the special day.
Some of these celebrities released some of their most beautiful photos while some others had very important messages to pass across
Tonto Dikeh
Toke Makinwa
Uche Jombo
Ufuoma McDermott
Lala Akindoju
Lilian Afegbai
Funke Akindele
Linda Osifo
Bisola Aiyeola
Adunni Ade
Simi
Iyabo Ojo
