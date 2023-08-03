It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

She posted a write-up to her Instagram, addressing the allegations against her by her former dancers. The singer began by saying, "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Lizzo went on to call the allegations against her sensationalised, false, and unbelievable, stating that they were 'too outrageous not to be addressed'. She stated that the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez were unprofessional during her tour.

The former backup dancers alleged in their lawsuit that the singer created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial, and religious harassment. Their 30-page document highlighted up to nine claims on which their lawsuit was based.

Going on in her statement, Lizzo said, "As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

The performer made it clear that her purpose in speaking out was not looking for sympathy or try to be seen as a victim. She also debunked the claims that made her look like 'the villain that people and the media portrayed her to be the last few days'. She also clarified that she did not dismiss any of her workers based on their weight.

Lizzo is popularly known for her feminism, preaching body positivity as well as self-love to her supporters.

