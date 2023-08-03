ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She describes the last few days as overwhelmingly disappointing.

Lizzo's responds to the lawsuit levied against her by her former employees/
Lizzo's responds to the lawsuit levied against her by her former employees/

Recommended articles

She posted a write-up to her Instagram, addressing the allegations against her by her former dancers. The singer began by saying, "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Lizzo went on to call the allegations against her sensationalised, false, and unbelievable, stating that they were 'too outrageous not to be addressed'. She stated that the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez were unprofessional during her tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former backup dancers alleged in their lawsuit that the singer created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial, and religious harassment. Their 30-page document highlighted up to nine claims on which their lawsuit was based.

Going on in her statement, Lizzo said, "As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

she debunked the charges in the lawsuit [Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images]
she debunked the charges in the lawsuit [Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images] Business Insider USA

The performer made it clear that her purpose in speaking out was not looking for sympathy or try to be seen as a victim. She also debunked the claims that made her look like 'the villain that people and the media portrayed her to be the last few days'. She also clarified that she did not dismiss any of her workers based on their weight.

Lizzo is popularly known for her feminism, preaching body positivity as well as self-love to her supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concluding her statement, she expressed her sadness on the allegations and thanked her supporters who stood by her; as well as those who reached out to her

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

Is Dancehall the answer to Afrobeats' search for a new sonic direction?

Is Dancehall the answer to Afrobeats' search for a new sonic direction?

Zendaya mourns the loss of her 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya mourns the loss of her 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident

'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Grammy-winning producer Telz shares how he didn't have ₦150 for Keke Napep

Grammy-winning producer Telz shares how he didn't have ₦150 for Keke Napep

Veteran Kola Munis believes Nollywood classics should be left alone, not remade

Veteran Kola Munis believes Nollywood classics should be left alone, not remade

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths

Former Big Brother housemate Hermes wants to be added to the ongoing Al Stars show

Hermes pleads with organisers to be added to 'BBNaija All Stars'

May is taking Yul Edochie and Judy Austin to court [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages